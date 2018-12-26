The year 2018 in pictures: Part II

Boston sports fans have never had it so good

In New Hampshire, a clash over marijuana and libertarianism

The flag-draped casket of former president George H.W. Bush passed through Magnolia, Texas in a Union Pacific locomotive on Dec. 6, along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press/Pool)

Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 shattered highways and rocked buildings on Nov. 30 in Anchorage, Alaska, and the surrounding area, sending people running into the streets and briefly triggering a tsunami warning for islands and coastal areas south of the city. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Mount Anak Krakatau erupted on Java Strait, Indonesia. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors on Dec. 24 after a deadly tsunami that followed an eruption and apparent landslide on the volcano, one of the world’s most infamous volcanic islands, gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands on a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayatt/Bisnis Indonesia via Associated Press)

A demonstrator waved the French flag on a burning barricade on the Champs-Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, during a yellow-shirt demonstration against the rise of fuel taxes on Nov. 24. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

A group of Central American migrants climbed the border fence between Mexico and the United States, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 50 people were killed in a suicide attack on a religious celebration in Kabul on Nov. 20, in one of the deadliest assaults to strike Afghanistan this year. (Wakil Koshar/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighter Jose Corona sprayed water as flames from the Camp Fire consumed a home in Magalia, Calif., on Nov. 9. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

People stood around candles in the grass next to a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 8. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images)

A shadow of a security member of the consulate was seen on the door of the Saudi Arabian consulate on Nov. 1 in Istanbul. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered and destroyed as part of a premeditated plan, Turkey’s chief prosecutor said on Oct. 31, making details of the murder public for the first time. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

After the Red Sox fell behind 4-0 in Game Four of the World Series, pitcher Chris Sale erupted in the dugout between innings, screaming at his teammates to “Let’s go,” among other words. Boston stormed back to win the game and take a 3-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 27. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air jet check personal belongings retrieved from the waters where the airplane is believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 31. (Tatan Syuflana/Associated Press)

Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh paid their respects as the funeral procession for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz passed their school en route to Homewood Cemetery on Oct. 30, following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center. Rabinowitz was one of several people killed in a mass shooting while worshiping at the Tree of Life synagogue three days earlier. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Honduran migrants walked in a caravan to the United States as they left Arriaga on their way to San Pedro Tapanatepec in southern Mexico on Oct. 27. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

A Palestinian man argued with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school in the town of as-Sawiyah, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Oct. 15. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue personnel searched through debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., on Oct. 11. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

A severely malnourished boy rested on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen, on Oct. 1. Malnutrition, cholera, and other epidemic diseases have ravaged through displaced and impoverished communities in Yemen, threatening to worsen the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. (Hani Mohammed/Associated Press)

Quake survivors made their way past a washed-out passenger ferry in Wani, Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on Oct. 3 after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on Sept. 28. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods (lower center) and Rory McIlroy (lower left) emerged from a horde of fans following Tiger on their way to the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta on Sept. 23. (John Amis/Associated Press)

During Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Sale on Oct. 5, the Banksy artwork “Girl with Balloon” was shredded through the bottom of the frame as it was sold. With Banksy being responsible for the shredding, the buyer has agreed to proceed with the sale and it is now titled “Love is in the Bin” and said to be worth more than the £1.04 million paid. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Christine Blasey Ford was sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee with her attorneys Debra Katz (left) and Michael Bromwich in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 27 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Jeff Flake (center), an Arizona Republican, spoke with colleagues after a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28 on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Supreme Court of the United States nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh gave his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7. (Saul Loeb/Pool Image via Associated Press)

Embers flew above a firefighter hustling to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in the California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest on Sept. 6. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten Survivor were rescued from floodwaters in New Bern, N.C., on Sept. 14 after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area. (Andrew Carter/The News and Observer via Associated Press)

A high-definition camera outside the International Space Station captured a NASA view of the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 12, as Florence churned across the Atlantic in a west-northwesterly direction with winds of 130 miles per hour. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Johnstown, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2018, before Trump’s speech during the September 11 Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Penn. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro gestured after being stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais State, in southern Brazil, on Sept. 6. Front-runner Bolsonaro escaped with minor injuries. (Raysa Leite/AFP/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka of Japan posed with the championship trophy after winning the Women’s Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States on Day 13 of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 8 in New York City. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” stood in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh started the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the US Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, on Sept. 4. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin was laid to rest at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit during a public visitation on Aug. 28. Franklin died on Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press/Pool)

Activists in favor of the legalization of abortion comforted each other outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, on Aug. 9, after senators rejected a legalization bill. (Eitan Abramovich/AFP/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican, rested her head on his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Aug. 29. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, wept with her North Korean son, Ri Sang Chol, 71, during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea on Aug. 20. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via Associated Press)

A doctor examined children at a makeshift hospital in Tanjung, Indonesia, on Lombok Island, on Aug. 6, a day after a powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges on the Indonesian tourist island. (Fauzy Chaniago/Associated Press)

France’s Benjamin Mendy celebrated with the trophy after his team won the final match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

Members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescued Cameroonian migrant Josepha in the Mediterranean open sea about 85 miles off the Libyan coast on July 17. (Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)

Boys from a youth soccer team were treated at a hospital after being rescued from a cave in Thailand on July 11. All 12 boys of the team and their assistant coach were rescued from the Tham Luang cave. (PRD/REX/Shutterstock)

The lights temporarily went out in the Cabinet Room as President Trump spoke about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, during a meeting with House Republicans at the White House on July 17 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In this blog: Big Picture

