Globe staff photos of the month, December 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: celebrating the holidays, honoring a fallen firefighter, the death of President George H.W. Bush, remembering Pearl Harbor, and high school football championships.
5-year-old Jaelani Taromino, a cardiac patient at Boston Children’s Hospital, conducted the Boston Pops, which was spreading holiday cheer to patients. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Catherine Landers, 7, Sophia Biggins, 4, Aubrey Croak, 9, Marie Landers, 10, and Samantha Croak, 9, attended a Christmas Eve candlelight service at Grace Chapel in Watertown. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Santa Ed Donlan chatted with Keeley Arnold, 3, of Danvers during an office holiday party at a local tech company, Vertica. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A statue depicting Mary and Joseph sat in the trunk of a car in Chelsea before being taken into a parishioner’s house on the seventh day of Posada. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Corinne Ryan prepared to perform at the annual Christmas pageant at the Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston.. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Elector Jackson, 54, prayed during Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Grace was said for residents and guests at the Pine Street Inn holiday luncheon in Boston. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Santa and his reindeer found a place to rest atop a road salt pile at Eastern Salt Co. in Chelsea. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Fireworks exploded behind the statue of George Washington in the Boston Public Garden, welcoming in 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
CASPAR homeless shelter guest Kevin J. Merrill II listened to music by Shelter Music Boston during a holiday concert at the facility in Cambridge, Merrill said, “I love it when these guys come in. They brighten up the place, they give us hope. It’s a great experience especially at a time like this.” In the foreground was violinist Rebecca Strauss. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Boston police Officer Cynthia Brewington got into the rhythm on the dance floor at the Seaport World Trade Center during the annual Mayor’s Senior First Night celebration. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A woman walked the grounds at the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown during the partial shutdown of the federal government. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sarah Rapaport of Lincoln made the decision to euthanize her dog PJ, a daschund, before leaving home for the holidays. She feared he would otherwise need to be put down while the family was away. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
A sailboat plied the Charles River just downstream from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Marie Cajuste, 58, talked about her breast cancer diagnosis at the boarding house where she rents a room in Dorchester. After her diagnosis, she was sometimes unable to work, and her life unraveled. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Cold-water training was conducted from the Coast Guard Cutter Seneca in Boston Harbor. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
The closing of National Wholesale Liquidators, a discount department store in Dorchester, was a blow to many in the neighborhood. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Edgar Mejia was consoled by his sister at the spot in Revere where his young daughters were fatally struck by a vehicle in Revere. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Francis Byrne, 94, of Manchester, N.H., celebrated inearly December with his great-grandchildren after he received a long-awaited Purple Heart medal for being wounded during World War II. He died from cancer at his New Hampshire home on Jan. 3, his family said. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Monique Blanc wept on the hood of her car as her friend Mary Jane Voltaire arrived at the home in Avon where two men died in a fire. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Family members mourned as the hearse carrying fallen firefighter Christopher J. Roy passed by his station in Worcester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Firefighters stood along the funeral procession route in Worcester for firefighter Christopher Roy, who died battling a blaze. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Maple Annie, a baby Sika deer, got a lick from Norman, a golden retriever, at the home in West Charleston, Vt., of Pauline Broe, 56, who is affectionately known locally as “the reindeer lady.” The rare deer she adopted is the only one in the state. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Ted Pelkey, who is feuding with officials in Westford, Vt.,, made his feelings clear with a huge sculpture on his property. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Shaun Nye, 5, of Taunton looked over the gushing water at a herring ladder in the Oliver Mill Park on Nemasket Street in Middleboro. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Marcus Bowden, of Mattapan, held his 2-month-old great nephew Jakobi Patrick Givens during a service at the Eliot Congregational Church of Roxbury. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Sean K. Ellis embraced his mother, Mary Ellis, at Suffolk Superior Court, after a judge formally ended prosecution against him for the 1993 murder of Boston Police Detective John Mulligan. Ellis had been in prison nearly 23 years. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Bonnie Guan, 9, of Boston, blew bubbles while visiting Boston Common with her family on Christmas. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Art historian Bonnie Pitman paused at the empty frame where Titian’s “Rape of Europa” typically hangs at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The painting is being refurbished. Pitman said, “It was my favorite painting when I was a student. I can still see it.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A woman climbing stairs inside a building on Seaport Boulevard was silhouetted by the late afternoon sunlight (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Koko Lowe, 3, watched Ben Hankinson, 14, of Braintree, warming up at a “young adult” group rock-climbing at Challenge Rocks in Hingham. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
George Washington Hursey, 98, of Brockton, is a survivor of the bombing at Pearl Harbor. While serving with the Army, he fought in the Pacific. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Ayanna Pressley took a photograph with a well-wisher at City Hall. Pressley was a Boston city councilor when she was elected to the US House of Representatives. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Priscilla Rodas showed a cellphone image of her bruised eye. She faces a charge of assault and battery after an altercation with an off-duty campus police officer in September. She said she was trying to separate the officer from her 15-year-old son, Enrique Rodas. Although she says she didn’t throw any punches, the officer allegedly punched her in the face, resulting in a bruise and an orbital floor fracture. He filed charges against her in the secret clerk-magistrate system in Brookline. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Adam Miller of Biddeford, Maine, said a prayer after placing flowers at an overlook near Walker’s Point, the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, the day after former president George H.W. Bush died at 94. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Nate Hribar did Tai chi at Fan Pier before starting his work day in the Seaport District. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The Wayland High School swim team practice listened to their coach. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Luke Witkowski (28) got a handful of face as he and Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20) fought during a game in early December at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Haverhill’s Jake Nicolosi reacted after winning his match against the defending state champion during the annual (George) Bossi Holiday Tournament at Tsongas Arena on Dec. 28 (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Boston Celtics Marcus Smart is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks Brook Lopez during first quarter NBA action at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
The New England Patriots Adrian Clayborn was straight armed by Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook stuffing the run during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 2. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriot Jonathan Jones made a diving play to knock the ball back before it went into the end zone on a second quarter New England punt in a game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady gestured after rushing for a first down in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Blackstone Valley player JD Antaya (33) made a interception during the MIAA Division 7 State Championship game between Blackstone Valley and St. Mary’s of Lynn. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Samuel Labossiere of Stoneham wept after his team lost to Old Rochester in the Division 6 Super Bowl. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)