100 years ago, Boston’s North End was hit by a deadly wave of molasses

Boston police searching for 23-year-old woman last seen at downtown bar

Once the coin came up heads, Tom Brady was money in the bank

Why Trump lies, and why you should care

Rescuers tried desperately to save the occupants of the Clougherty house, which was torn from its foundation and smashed against the elevated train trestle by the molasses wave. (Photo from Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919)

An aerial view of the destruction across the North End after the collapse and flood. The tragedy prompted Boston and other cities to tighten laws regulating development. (Photo from Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919 )

Rubble is all that was left of a fire station. (Boston Globe Archive)

Debris, including smashed vehicles, lined Commercial Street the day of the collapse and flood. When the temperature plunged overnight, the dead became entombed in the hardened sugar. (Boston Globe Archive)

A man walked through the debris a day after the molasses tank suddenly ruptured, unleashing a wave that reached a depth of 15 feet and in places and was 100 yards wide over a two block area. (Boston Globe Archive)

The view looking across North End Park, the day after Purity Distilling Co.’s giant molasses tank on Commercial Street came apart. One hundred years later, the molasses flood has prompted books, research, and even a musical. (Boston Globe Archive)

Smashed vehicles and debris sat in a puddle of molasses on Commercial Street, the day after a giant tank in the North End burst. (Boston Globe Archive)

Debris was strewn about the street outside the freight house of the Bay State Street Railway Co. The rising tide of molasses leveled buildings and buckled the steel girders of the elevated railway, overwhelming everything and everyone in its wake, (Boston Globe Archive)

Police, firemen, Red Cross workers, civilian volunteers, and cadets from the USS Nantucket training ship berthed nearby rushed to the scene on Jan. 15, 1919, after a giant tank in the North End collapsed, sending a wave of an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses through the streets of Boston. They rescued many terrified people but they were unable to reach others. Twenty-one people died and dozens were injured. (Boston Globe Archive)

Welders carefully began cutting up the molasses tank with torches in the search for bodies on Jan. 20, 1919, five days after the Great Molasses Flood in Boston’s North End. Even though firemen constantly sprayed water on the twisted wreckage, it wasn’t until the city ordered powerful streams from its fireboat that the molasses began to dissipate. The salt water of the harbor “cut” the molasses and eventually the welders could see the structure of the original tank. (Boston Globe Archive)

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: celebrating the holidays, honoring a fallen firefighter, the death of President George H.W. Bush, remembering Pearl Harbor, and high school football championships. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2018 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2018 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a colorful sunrise, the start of recreational marijuana sales, Christmas tree lightings, Alex Cora visits Puerto Rico, and high school sports. GO TO ENTRY

Keeping tradition of the hunt alive Through the New England countryside, riders take part in an adventure at once ancient and modern: A formal fox hunt, no fox necessary. GO TO ENTRY

Chaos at the US border in Mexico A peaceful march devolved into unrest when US agents fired tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States. Over 5,000 Central American migrants have been camping out at a sports complex in Tijuana. GO TO ENTRY

The deadly Camp Fire in California At least 63 people have lost their lives in California’s deadliest wildfire. Over 10,000 structures were destroyed. The search for hundreds of people still missing continues. GO TO ENTRY

100th anniversary of the end of WWI In this Nov. 1918 file photo, American soldiers from New York, who served on the frontline in Cambria, France, rig up a Liberty Bell to celebrate the signing of the Armistice to end World War One. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: fall colors, Halloween, the Milken Educator Award winner, Harvard University lawsuit, and a World Series victory. GO TO ENTRY

Red Sox 2018 World Series victory parade The Red Sox once again for the fourth time this century rolled through the city in triumph after winning the 2018 World Series. GO TO ENTRY

Red Sox win the 2018 World Series The Boston Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California for the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1, to capture their ninth World Series title. GO TO ENTRY

World Series: Game 4, Red Sox vs. Dodgers The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California during the 2018 World Series. The Sox won Game 4, 9-6. GO TO ENTRY

World Series: Game 3, Red Sox vs. Dodgers The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California during the 2018 World Series. GO TO ENTRY

World Series: Game 2, Red Sox vs. Dodgers The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park in the 2018 World Series. Red Sox win 4-2 and lead series 2-0. GO TO ENTRY

World Series: Game 1, Red Sox vs. Dodgers The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: gas explosions in Lawrence, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, primary elections, somber pets, the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair, and the beginning of the Patriots regular season. GO TO ENTRY

The world, the stage, the way ahead Deb was still new to this high school in Peabody. She had arrived a year ago, a stranger dropped into the junior class, knowing no one and lacking all their shared history. She had found her way to the vaunted theater program, establishing a foothold in a realm that felt magical. This show was headed to a high-stakes statewide competition. Did she really think she belonged on that stage? She had resolved to find out. GO TO ENTRY

Pipeline from Africa Immigrants from Ghana do much of the low-paying, back-breaking work of caring for frail Americans in their homes. Back home, they’re seen as success stories. GO TO ENTRY

The destructive aftermath of Hurricane Florence Hurricane Florence lashed the Southeast coast of the United States. The storm dumped heavy amounts of rain across the region and killed at least 32 people. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships. GO TO ENTRY

A home, but for how long? For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change. GO TO ENTRY

US Gymnastics Championships in Boston This week, Boston will get a look at some of the best gymnasts in the world during the US Nationals, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TD Garden. GO TO ENTRY

Summertime festivals around the world Photographers capture communities gathering at events organized to celebrate a variety of cultural observances. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp GO TO ENTRY

The life aquatic During the summer heat, a look at animals cooling off with water or in their aquatic environments. GO TO ENTRY

All eyes on the World Cup Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds.. GO TO ENTRY

Life in the bleachers at Fenway Park Fans climbed the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. GO TO ENTRY

US border policy controversy Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April. GO TO ENTRY

Opioids land more women behind bars This lone county jail in a remote corner of Appalachia offers an agonizing glimpse into how the tidal wave of opioids and methamphetamines has ravaged America. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY