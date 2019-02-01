Globe staff photos of the month, January 2019
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, the partial federal government shutdown, a comfort dog in the class room, the Women’s March in Boston, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LIII.
1
A woman held on to a lightpost amid very strong winds and rain that battered pedestrians in Copley Square on Jan. 24. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Icicles hung from a store at the Quechee Gorge Village in Vermont on Route 4, framing a barn in the distance. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
Keolis employee Mark Britton, a roadmaster, adjusted gas heaters on the tracks behind North Station around 4 a.m. on Jan. 31, as the temperature was about 5 degrees. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
Samantha Amerault teased attention-hungry Rambo as she walked past him in the North End. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
5
A woman walked in the shadow of one of Falmouth’s controversial wind turbines. Facing fierce neighborhood opposition and multiple lawsuits, selectmen last month voted to remove the turbines. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
6
Tom O’Rourke looked in the window of a trailer he was towing that was blown over by a strong gust of wind in Cambridge, (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
7
A person crossed the green at Dartmouth College through a dense fog. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Joseph Westlund, who has a standing reservation every Thursday to view anything he wants from the collection at the Harvard Art Museums, looked over “The Fondamenta della Zattere, Venice” by Francesco Guardi. Westlund has been going every week for almost 30 years. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
9
Attorney General Maura Healey hugged Paula Haddad, whose son Jordan died from opioids at the age of 26. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
10
A jogger passed through Fan Pier at sunrise in the Seaport District on Jan. 23. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
Kyisha Davenport posed for a portrait at Tanam in Union Square’s Bow Market. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
12
First-grader Vivian Profis read a book to Oscar, the 2-year-old miniature goldendoodle who is the comfort dog in her classroom at the Epstein Hillel School. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
13
Ice hung from a weather vane and power lines at the scene of a house fire in Billerica. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
14
Julius Mercure, 6, hugged his mother, Samantha Grabelle, during the Boston Women’s March on Boston Common on Jan. 19. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
15
A super blood wolf moon was seen during the totality of its eclipse at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 20 in the sky above Pembroke. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
16
Mike Phillips (right) of New York showed off his Hello Winter shorts during a no pants subway ride in Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
17
William Charles joined other bass players with the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras before taking the stage during A Day of Celebration in Honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Boston University. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
Brandon Terry, Harvard University assistant professor of African and African American Studies, created a new course on Martin Luther King Jr. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
19
Boston firefighter recruit Patrick Zawadzki meditated while taking part in a yoga class at the Boston Fire Academy on Moon Island in Boston Harbor. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
A couple took an evening walk up the steps toward the Bunker Hill Monument. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
21
Furloughed federal workers and their supporters held a rally in Post Office Square. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
22
State Senator Ryan Fattman held his 8-month-old son, Grant, as he was sworn in. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
Volunteer Harry Shields warmed up in the learning center at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham. He was there to celebrate the 13th birthday of resident black bear brothers Smoky and Bubba. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
24
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a stop at the home of former New Hampshire State senator Sylvia Larsen. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
25
Noah Smith, a sixth-grader at the Rashi School, cheered on the kindergarten students with an image of Martin Luther King during their “March for Justice” peace walk. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
26
The Revere Beach shoreline pictured on an early morning with ribbons of color on the water. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh went over his speech backstage before the State of the City address at Symphony Hall. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
28
Governor Charlie Baker arrived for his swearing in, taking his second term at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
29
Visitors walked along a trail on Thompson Island on New Year’s Day. For 35 years the Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands have been running a New Year’s Day excursion to the island. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
30
Jesse Lieber, 9, of Cambridge looked up at his mom, Kristin, as they returned to Boston after a day exploring Thompson Island. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
Peter Regan kept his hat dry as he ducked under the water during the L Street Brownies annual New Year polar plunge. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
32
Bruins fans jumped for a puck that Bruins player David Pastrnak threw to them over the glass during pregame warmups. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
33
Bruin Zdeno Chara got checked over the boards and into the Capitals bench by Alex Ovechkin. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
34
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was injured on this goal scored by Rangers Filip Chytil in the 1st period of a game Jan. 19. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
35
Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (27) was fouled on this play in the fourth quarter during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden Jan. 30. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
36
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) put a spin move on Indiana Pacers center Kyle O’Quinn (10). (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Sony Michel scored the Patriots’ second touchdown during the first quarter when the New England Patriots hosted the Los Angeles Chargers during the divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) battled for a pass during the first half during the AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
39
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead backed into the end zone with the game winning touchdown in overtime to send New England to the Super Bowl. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
40
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugged teammate David Andrews after the New England AFC Championship victory. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)