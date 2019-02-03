Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams

The New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. It is New England’s 11th Super Bowl appearance, and fourth in the last five years.
1
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady held his daughter at the podium. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
2
New England Patriots celebrated after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
3
Super Bowl MVPJulian Edelman held the Lombardi trophy. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
4
Bill Belichick got a Gatorade bath after the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
New England Patriots Sony Michel scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
6
New England David Andrews and teammates celebrated Michel’s touchdown. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
7
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski made a key reception during the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
Los Angeles Rams defenders.pressured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
9
Los Angeles corner Marcus Peters brought down New England receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
10
Los Angeles defensive back John Johnson tackled New England receiver Julian Edelman after a reception. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
11
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made a catch. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
12
New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
13
Hightower celebrated after he sacked Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
14
A Los Angeles Rams defender tackled New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
Gladys Knight sang the National Anthem. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
16
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton intercepted Tom Brady’s first pass. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrated after an interception. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
18
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performed during the halftime show. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
19
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a field goal attempt. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
20
Tom Brady eyed the scoreboard during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
21
A New England Patriots fan arrived early before the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
22
Scott Berman (left), Lauren Grewal (center) and Chet Berman reacted to a play at the Cask N’ Flagon pub in Boston. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
23
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski ran with the ball during the first quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty broke up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams receiver Josh Reynolds. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
25
Marcus Peters broke up a pass intended for Julian Edelman. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
26
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski attempted three field goals Sunday and made two. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft (right) took a selfie with a fan before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
New England Patriot fans from Massachusetts in their seats before the game. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
29
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski smiled at fans before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
The Prudential Tower was lit up with New England Patriots colors. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
31
New England Patriots receiver Matthew Slater congratulated punter Ryan Allen during the third quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
