Highlights from the Patriots Super Bowl parade

Hundreds of thousands of Patriots fans filled the streets of Boston to celebrate the team’s sixth Super Bowl win.
1
Julian Edelman held up the Lombardi Trophy during the parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
2
Construction workers celebrated from a window along the parade route. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
3
A patriots fan celebrated during the Super Bowl Parade on Tuesday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe) Topic: 06parade Reporter: (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
4
Fans gathered at Copley Square. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
5
Tom Brady held up the Lombardi Trophy. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
Elandon Roberts sprayed the crowd with champagne, with teammates Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
7
A fan painted his face with Patriots colors. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
Fans reacted asTom Brady’s duck boat approached. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Rob Gronkowski had his t-shirt ripped off as the parade passed along Boylston Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
Robert Kraft shouted to the fans during the parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
11
Bill Koshivas of Ipswich held a poster of Tom Brady as Jesus as he waited for the start of the parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
A fan cheered during the parade. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
13
Fans cheered as the duck boats rolled by. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Mark Cardarelli of Medford carried his son Robbie Morrison, 8, who was wearing a beard to honor Patriots MVP Julian Edelman and a jersey to honor Rob Gronkowski. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
15
Tom Brady held up his sixth Super Bowl trophy. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
16
Kyle Van Noy posed for a picture with a fan. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Coach Bill Belichick waved to fans. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
Thousands of fans lined Boylston Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
19
Jack McDougall and his friends carried six Super Bowl trophy replicas through the crowd at Government Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
Fans cheered from windows as the parade rolled by on the street below. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
Devin McCourty signed autographs at the end of the parade. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
22
Thousands crowded Coplry Square to see the Patriots. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
Patriots fans celebrated during the parade. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
24
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian talked during the parade. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
25
In Copley Square, fans held a sign depicting the 12 titles won by the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Team owner Robert Kraft held the Lombardi trophy at Copley Square. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
A large flag was unfurled atop the Old Hancock Building in Boston. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
28
Chris Tracy and his wife Jen of Manchester, N.H. kissed while waiting for the parade to start. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
29
Construction workers watched the parade. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
30
Boston Children’s Hospital patient Xander, 9 months old, and his mother Michelle Franklin came to celebrate the New England Patriots at the parade. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
31
Fans climbed on anything they could find in Copley Square to get a good view of the parade. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
