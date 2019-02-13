Smartphone society

In a world where the smartphone is now ubiquitous, photographers capture daily life in which the personal device is part of the moment. Whether it is used for communication, navigation, a flashlight, a wallet, or to take photos, it’s an essential part of life for many.

1 Fans use their phones as they attend a concert by the US DJ/production duo The Chainsmokers at the opening of the annual Byblos International Festival (BIF), in the ancient city of Byblos (Jbeil), north of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 1. (Wael Hamzeh/REX/Shutterstock)

2 Commuters use their mobile phones as they stand in an MTR underground train station in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on Dec. 5. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

3 A reveller takes a photo with his cellphone while others protect themselves as a calf jumps over them in the bullring after the 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

4 Pope Francis is framed by cellphones as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 9. (Andrew Medichini/Associated Press)

5 A man’s cellphone screen glows bright as he photographs the scene near the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, July 31, near Bar Harbor, ME. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

6 A Yemeni woman uses her cellphone to take a picture at the premises of Al-Hayat Association for Early Intervention for Children with Special Needs, supervised by the UAE Red Crescent, in the country’s second city of Aden, which is controlled by the Saudi and UAE-backed government. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images)

7 A protester takes a video call on his phone as he throws a tear gas canister back at police during the ‘yellow vests’ demonstration near the Arc de Triomphe on Dec. 8 in Paris, France. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

8 Relatives take cellphone pictures of the remains of Fortunate Ventura Huamacusi, a man who was killed by the Peruvian army in 1983, before placing the coffin in its niche at the Rosaspata cemetery in Peru’s Ayacucho province on Aug. 14. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)

9 Supporters hold up their smartphones in anticipation of President Donald Trump arriving to speak in an overflow room before the main rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH, Aug. 4. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

10 Yanelis, 10-years-old, watches sister Yairelis, 8-years-old, play a game on a cellphone while their younger brother, Raul, 5-years-old, plays next to them. The family had been told earlier that day that they needed to leave the hotel in New Bedford, MA, where they have been staying for the past several months as the government is ending its Temporary Sheltering Assistance Program for Puerto Rico, a program that has paid for hotel rooms for thousands of evacuees for nearly a year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

11 A woman covers herself with an umbrella while using her mobile phone on the street in Beijing, China, Aug. 23. (Roman Pilipey/EPA/Shutterstock)

12 A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone as the sun sets, as seen from 42nd Street in Times Square in New York City on July 12 during Manhattanhenge. Manhattanhenge, sometimes also referred to as Manhattan Solstice, is a biannual natural event during which the sun is perfectly aligned with Manhattan’s numbered streets. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

13 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, takes a selfie with a person in a wheelchair during a visit to B.C. Day celebrations in Penticton, British Columbia, Aug. 6. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

14 A participant checks her cellphone in the camping area of the Campus Party technology festival, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Feb. 12. (Andre Penner/Associated Press)

15 Abner Raul, 10, speaks with his mother on the phone after he was reunited with his father at the Nuestras Raices immigrant center on Aug. 7 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. A group of nine children were flown from New York and were reunited with their families, months after U.S. border agents separated them and deported their parents as part of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border. (John Moore/Getty Images)

16 Stephanie Griffin, Belinda Kromer and Les Griffin, all of Lindale, take photos on their cellphones as Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, makes a campaign stop at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas on Aug. 13. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

17 A visitor, left, to Sugar Republic takes a selfie as she reclines in a display of balls resembling lollies in Melbourne on July 24. Sugar Republic is an interactive pop-up museum dedicated to the celebration of desserts, candy and all things sweet. (William West/AFP/Getty Images)

18 Georgia shortstop Tai Peete, left, uses Google Translate on his phone to communicate with Panama outfielder Rolando Rodriguez during an interview at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, Aug. 14. (Georgianna DeCarmine via AP)

19 A woman reads something on her cellphone as she walks on Argyle Street in Andover. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

20 Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, left, takes a selfie with fast food workers during an event to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 16. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

21 A soldier takes a cellphone picture of journalists before the start of a military parade, part of Independence Day celebrations in Lima, Peru, July 29. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)

22 Letty Stegall talks on the phone to her husband, Steve, in Kansas City, MO, from her parents’ home in Boca Del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico on May 24. “We were best friends,” Steve Stegall says of his wife of six years, who was deported to Mexico. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

23 People hold up cellphones at a candlelight vigil for slain Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna on July 16. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

24 A tourist takes a selfie inside the ancient Hmong heritage palace in Dong Van district, northern Vietnam’s Ha Giang province, on Oct. 26. The Hmong ethnic group have been largely excluded from Vietnam’s glittering economic growth of the past decade, with more than 60 percent of the country’s one million minority population living under the poverty line. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty Images)

25 A cosplayer checks his phone outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19 in San Diego, CA. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

26 People move a patient by mobile phone light during a fire that broke out at Yangon General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 13. (Lynn Bo Bo/EPA/Shutterstock)

27 An Emirati falconer uses a cellphone to take a picture of the head of a Houbara bustard which was caught by a falcon on a hunting trip by Al-Marzoom Hunting Association at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, on Dec. 8. (Karim Shaib/AFP/Getty Images)

28 The faithful, holding selfie sticks and mobile phones, wait for the Pope to arrive for his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Aug. 22. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images)

29 Commuters browse their smartphones as a train approaches a subway station in Beijing, Dec. 5. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

30 People shine the lights of their mobile phones during a protest outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 11. (Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press)

31 A visitor takes selfies at a celosia flower garden in Panga, Aceh province on Jan. 27. (Chairdeer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images)

32 Brian Hobbs, dressed as Goku from the Dragon Ball manga series, takes a selfie during the Anime Expo on July 5 in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

33 Right-wing federal deputies make fun as they show a rendered image of Brazilian imprisoned former president (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva on their cellphones, during the inauguration of the new legislature at the National Congress in Brasilia, on Feb. 1. (Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images)

34 New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski takes a selfie with Kyle Kauzens of Hopkinton after a special night practice for season ticket holders and VIPs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, July 30. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

35 Migrants charge their phones from a power strip in a temporary shelter set up for members of the ‘migrant caravan’ at a soccer complex on Nov. 23 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

36 Rep.-elect Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., holds her phones with her family on the line as she goes to draw her number during the Member-elect room lottery draw on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 30. Mucarsel-Powell drew 43 out of 85, which determines the order in which she gets to select her new Capitol Hill office. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

37 A pitch invader attempts to take a selfie with Tottenham Hotspur’s French midfielder Moussa Sissoko after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, on Feb. 10. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

38 The painting “Duchess of Alba” by Francisco de Goya and three other iconic Spanish works ‘come to life’ thanks to a cellphone application presented that allows interacting with paintings through augmented reality at Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City in July. (Mario Guzman/EPA/Shutterstock)

39 A woman makes a face as she takes a selfie during the annual Pony Swim in Chincoteague, VA, July 25. (Alex Driehaus/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

40 A boy checks his mobile phone during a hot summer day in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 31. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

41 US President Donald Trump is seen on cellphones as he speaks during a Hanukkah reception with Holocaust survivors in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 6. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)