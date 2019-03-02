Globe staff photos of the month, February 2019
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter weather, presidential candidates on the stump, a Chinese New Year celebration, Red Sox spring training, and the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory parade.
1
Iraq war veteran Peter Rooney placed his hand on the casket of WWII veteran James E. McCue following a graveside military service for McCue who died at the age of 97. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Tina Gweah, a senior at Chelsea High School, joined several hundred youths from across the state for a on Boston Common Bandstand to call for more state funding for schools, job training, and juvenile justice reforms. Representative Ayanna Pressley spoke to the crowd before the group marched to the State House. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
MIT boats, feet, shovels, and poles were used to break up ice on the Charles River to get sailing season underway. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
Carrie Deng (center left) and Ritage Elhachimi (center right) played together before performing at the 31st annual Lunar New Year Festival at North Quincy High School on Feb. 10. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
5
A school bus was reflected in patterned steel wrapping a South Boston diner at West Broadway and A Street. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
6
Hampton, NH - 02/26/19 - Sharon Morey (cq) of Live and Let Live Farm Sharon Morey of Live and Let Live Farm Rescue Sanctuary in Chichester, N.H., held one of 16 guinea pigs rescued by a neighbor from house fire in Hampton, N.H. A young boy was killed in the blaze. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
7
An attendee at Anthro New England took a break during an anthropromorphism and furry convention at the Boston Park Plaza on Feb. 24. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Emergency personnel worked at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Mansfield Municipal Airport. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
9
Students (from left) Carson Harold, Mithra Salmassi, and Caroline O’Conner posed with signs they held during a sit-in at the College of the Holy Cross. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
10
Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey shared a laugh with supporters while signing an autograph during a campaign event at 3S Art Space in Portsmouth, N.H. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
Senator Elizabeth Warren officially announced her presidential run at Everett Mills in Lawrence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Senator Kamala Harris spoke with an attendee during “Politics Eggs” at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
Elliott Schmitt, 7, of Portland, Maine, posed for a picture with President John Adams, played by Michael LePage, during a Presidents Day celebration at the JFK Library. The Schmitt family goes all out celebrating Presidents Day. The kids set out their shoes the night before and a “ghost of a former president” fills them with candy and marks a spot in the Constitution for the family to read. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Sonya Bandouil worked on her balance with Dr. Rachel Benjamin at Spaulding Rehabilitation Center, while her boyfriend, Alex Pankiewicz, watched. Bandouil, a pianist, was critically injured when the façade of an Allston restaurant collapsed and fell on her. Her hand was crushed, and she lost a finger, but has returned to playing the piano. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
15
Josette Roysin, 3, played at Piers Park in East Boston with her mother, Stacy. Josette came to Boston from North Carolina for a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital three months ago and is here for a bit longer during her follow up care. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
16
Mayor Martin J. Walsh posed for a portrait at City Hall. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
A lion dancer passed a woman during the annual Chinese New Year celebration and parade in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
Todd Gieg of Lynn is building a model of the Boston-Revere-Lynn narrow gauge railroad and the 1895 world it traversed. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
19
Kendall Case, 11, stretched while preparing to perform in the Pre-Competitive Classical Competition of the Youth America Grand Prix at John Hancock Hall. Hundreds of ballet dancers from all over New England, ages 9 to 19, auditioned for the Youth America Grand Prix. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
Actor Jo Yang rehearsed in a pool for the ART’s “Endlings.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
Ivonne Bonilla of Roxbury and her dog, Chipo, walked past empty storefronts along Washington Street in Dudley Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
Glenda Savitz signed to her 2-year-old daughter, Samantha, at their home in Auburndale. Some twenty neighbors have enrolled in a sign language class so they can communicate with Samantha, who is deaf. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Steven Wang and Montserrat Tello danced at the Senior Citizen Valentine’s Day Dance sponsored by the Boston Red Sox at the State Street Pavilion inside Fenway Park. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
24
A pedestrian seemed to emerge from a cloud escaping from a manhole cover on High Street in downtown Boston. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
25
The Celtics Marcus Smart celebrated with the crowd after he hit an unlikely shot while hitting the floor in the third quarter that gave Boston a 91-72 lead over the Detroit Pistons. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Methuen-Tewksbury’s Cassidy Gruning leaped in celebration after she scored a first-period goal to put her team ahead of Newburyport, 1-0. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
27
Northeastern players celebrated with goalie Cayden Primeau after the final horn sounded in the Huskies’ Beanpot victory.) (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
Cambridge MA 2/12/19 Boston University Boston University’s Abbey Stanley (21) and her teammates celebrated with the Beanpot trophy after they defeated Harvard 3-2 during overtime. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
29
Red Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin took a swing at JetBlue Park. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
30
Yankees pitcher Rex Brothers arrived at JetBlue Park for a spring training game. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
31
Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt posed for a photo during Picture Day at JetBlue Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Rob Gronkowski made a key reception late during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
33
David Andrews and other Patriots celebrated a TD during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
34
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian celebrated the Super Bowl win. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
35
J.C. Jackson leaped into the arms of teammate Dont’a Hightower as the final seconds ticked off the clock in New England’s Super Bowl victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
Tom Brady held up the Super Bowl trophy during the Super Bowl parade through Boston. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
37
Patriots fans celebrated during the Super Bowl parade. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
38
New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman tapped his heart and pointed to the fans to show his love during the victory parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)