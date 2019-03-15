Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
Students stage global protest to speak out on climate change inaction

Students in cities worldwide skipped classes Friday to protest their governments’ failure to act against global warming as part of the “Fridays for Future” movement. The event was inspired by youth activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.
Students hold placards and shout slogans as they participate in a protest on March 15 in Hong Kong, China. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
A girl wears face paint as schoolchildren take part in a student climate protest in London, England. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Students hold placards during a strike as part of a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change at Najjanankumbi young christian school in Kampala, Uganda. (ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Demonstrators painted a Earth on their face during a demonstration against climate change in Nantes, western France. (SALOM-GOMIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Students play with an inflatable globe as they march to demand action on climate change in Rome, Italy. (Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP)
Students hold pro-environment banners during a rally in Madrid, Spain. (Bernat Armangue/Associated Press)
A demonstrator holds up a placard reading ‘What I stand for is what I stand on’ during the “Fridays For Future” movement on a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change, in Madrid on March 15. (OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
An Austrian youth shouts slogans during a climate protest outside the Hofburg palace in Vienna. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Students participate in a climate protest at Stortorget in Lund, Sweden. (Johan Nilsson /TT News Agency via AP)
Students take part in a global protest for climate change in Cambridge city center, England. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
School children shout slogans during a strike and protest by students highlighting inadequate progress to address climate change in Sydney, Australia. (SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Youth take part in a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change in Ljubjana, Slovenia. (JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images)
A boy holds a sign reading ‘RIP’ during a Youth Climate Strike in front of the New York Headquarters of the United Nations. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
School children hold placards and shout slogans as they participate in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Young demonstrators climb on the Queen Victoria Memorial (QVM) as they take part in the “Global Strike 4 Climate” protest march, outside of Buckingham Palace in central London. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest as part of a global student strike against government inaction on climate change. (Nasief Manie/Associated Press)
A youth wears a mask shaping the Earth during the “Fridays For Future” movement in Berlin. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / DPA / AFP)
Protestors hold placards and a banner showing 16-year-old Swedish political activist Greta Thunberg, who seeks to stop global warming and climate change in central Rome. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
Students of Braeburn Garden Estate School chant during a march as part of a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change at Karura forest in Nairobi. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)
Students rally in front of the Massachusetts State House to demand action in the fight of climate change. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
No Tav protesters take part in a demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike campaign in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Image)
Students from different institutions hold placards and banners as they participate in a climate protest in New Delhi, India. (Altaf Qadri/Associated Press)
Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions “Our future in your hands” in Berlin. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
South Korean students participate in a Climate Strike rally in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Thousands of students march from St Stephens Green to Leinster House in Dublin, Ireland. (Niall Carson//PA via AP)
A boy holds a sign as he participates in a demonstration against climate change in Athens, Greece. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)
An Austrian youth shouts slogans in front of a placard during a climate protest outside the Hofburg palace in Vienna. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
A student holds a banner during a demonstration against climate change in Pamplona, northern Spain. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)
Hundreds of schoolchildren take part in a climate protest in Hong Kong. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
A demonstrator holds a dog during the “Fridays For Future” movement on a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change in Madrid. (OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
A girl lies next to a placard reading ‘YOLO’ (you only live once) as school children take part in a die-in during a Youth Climate Strike in front of the New York Headquarters of the United Nations. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
Students attend a protest rally of the ‘Friday For Future Movement’ in Erfurt, Germany. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)
A man holds a handwritten sign during a climate protest in Brussels, Belgium. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)
