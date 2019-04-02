Globe staff photos of the month, March 2019

One last visit to Friendly’s, before it melts away

Cathedral’s Kaiya Duverna (12), Mackenzie Daleba (25), and Amani Boston (3) celebrated as the final buzzer sounded after their 65-44 victory over Fenway in the MIAA Division 4 girls’ basketball state semifinals at the TD Garden on March 12. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bishop Stang’s Isaiah Rodrigues (5), Eric Camacho (24), and Joseph Silvia (1) started to celebrate as the final horn sounded during their 55-51 victory over Dracut in the MIAA Division 3 boys’ basketball state semifinal at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Gordon Hayward dunked against the Pacers during the second quarter of Boston’s 114-112 win over Indiana at TD Garden on March 29. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Sacramento’s Willie Cauley-Stein pulled down a first-quater rebound into the head of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving during Boston’s 126-120 win over the Kings on March 14 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Mariners infielder Tim Beckham gets a hand from third base coach Chris Prieto as he heads for home following his third-inning home run off of Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during Seattle’s 12-4 win over Boston on Opening Day. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez couldn’t cleanly handle a ball hit up the middle during the sixth inning of Boston’s 12-4 opening day loss to the Mariners in Seattle. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bruins players surround Patrice Bergeron after he scored the go-ahead goal in Boston’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on March 7 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask couldn’t block a close shot by Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov in the first period of Boston’s 4-1 loss to Florida at TD Garden on March 30. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston College forward David Cotton skated off the ice after the Eagles were eliminated by Northeastern, 3-2, in the men’s Hockey East Championship game at TD Garden on March 23. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Duxbury High’s Friend Weiler celebrated his empty net hat trick goal with fans during the third period of Duxbury’s 3-1 win in the MIAA D1 boys’ hockey championship at TD Garden on March 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Methuen/Tewksbury players celebrated their 2-1 overtime win over Austin Prep in the Division 1 girls’ hockey championship on March 17 at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Canton High’s Jack Connolly picked up teammate John Hagan after they defeated Tewksbury High, 6-2, in the MIAA D2 boys’ hockey championship on March 17 at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Wellesley’s Emily Rourke (3), who scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the Division 2 girls’ championship, hugged teammate Bliss Vernon after Wellesley’s 3-2 victory on March 17 at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Duxbury High goalie Steve Pisani denied a shot on goal from Winchester High’s Joe Lepore during the first period of Duxbury’s 3-1 win in the MIAA D1 boys’ hockey championship at TD Garden on March 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

New England Revolution goalie Cody Crooper kept the ball out of the goal in front of Minnesota United FC’s Darwin Quintero during first half MLS action at Gillette Stadium on March 30. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Boston Ballet dancers (from left) Lasha Khozashvili, Patrick Yocum, and Jessica Burrows rehearsed March 6 for “Full on Forsythe” at the Boston Opera House. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

The 2020 Massachusetts Census Kickoff event took place at Framingham City Hall on April 1. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Workers cleaned up blood on the sidewalk outside of the Society on High club after four people were stabbed there on the early morning of March 31. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

On March 4, Caroline Smith, 9, leaped backward into the snow at Coolidge Park in Natick to start making a snow angel. Natick got 15 inches of snow. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Father Paolo Cumin marked Melissa Sanchez’s forehead with ashes outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in the Seaport District on Ash Wednesday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A man and his dog waited on the platform at the Government Center MBTA station. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A woman and child arrived for Friday’s prayer service at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Mosque on March 15. Many gathered to pray for the victims of terror attacks at two New Zealand mosques. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Tibetans and supporters prayed during a flag-raising event on Boston City Hall Plaza. The group was commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet that led to the escape of the Dalai Lama and tens of thousands of Tibetans into exile. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Carol Price (center), whose son Kendric was fatally shot at a house party, was comforted by Kim and Ronald Odom, whose son Steven Odom was killed at age 13. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Joaquin Correia, whose daughter Jassy was found dead in the trunk of a car after being reported missing, spoke to reporters. (Suzanne Kreiter/globe Staff)

The low winter sun highlighted the Old State House, at the intersection of State and Washington streets. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Steven Em (center) was joined by his brother Andy, parents, Veth Huorn and Kosal Em, and girlfriend, Clare Wynne (right) as he read his match letter during Match Day at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. Em, whose parents were children when they fled the murderous regime of Pol Pot in Cambodia, will do his residency at New York Medical College at Metropolitan Hospital Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A crew worked to repair a water main break at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Exeter Street in Boston. Officer James Kenneally described the break as “pretty extensive” — six buildings were evacuated due to water in the basements. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Matthew Pineda, 4, made an attempt to fix the fence in his backyard after he and his mother were allowed to return to their Lynn home after the fire next door was extinguished. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Firefighters worked in the area charred by a large brush fire in the Fens. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Hibbert brothers of Hillsboro, N.H., Jahcobi (left), 7, and Jasper, 5, waited for the start of the St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade in South Boston. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Saeed Saeed, 11, of East Boston, waited for his word during the 12th annual citywide youth Spelling Bee hosted by Boston Centers for Youth Families at the Boston Public Library. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Manny Hernandez of Boston danced each time he missed the ball as a self-imposed penalty while playing handball in Peters Park. Hernandez said he goes to the park to play handball and get rid of his excess energy before going to work. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Weston High School senior Eche Onwuama performed a rap he wrote for the METCO Advocacy Day at the Massachusetts State House. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Clients at the Julia Ruth House Adult Day Care Center enjoyed high tea together in Westwood. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Members of the Rockets Mad Hatters of Natick stretched before competing at Jamfest Boston Nationals cheerleading competition. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Mack Freedman, the senior manager of global real estate at DraftKings, walked through the NBA huddle room in the company’s new office in the Back Bay. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A commuter rode up the escalator at the State Street MBTA station. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Jamie McDonald, aka Adventureman, cheered at the ocean’s edge in Gloucester after completing the final leg of his 5,500-mile cross-country run, the equivalent of 210 marathons. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Women urging an end to child marriage dressed in wedding gowns and wore chains on their wrists during a protest at the Massachusetts State House. Alex Boyer-Coffey (left), Fraidy Reiss (center), and Amanda Parker got ready in front of portraits of former governors. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A woman stood in a shaft of sunlight on Fulton Street in downtown Providence. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

On March 20, a supermoon, dubbed the worm moon, rose over a home on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Ice Castles display in North Woodstock, N.H., was created with 25,000 pounds of ice, made with millions of gallons of water. Event manager Jared Henningsen expected 160,000 guests this year. Fifteen builders worked on the project and can grow 10,000 icicles a day. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a fire in the Fens, the beginning of spring, Ice Castles in New Hampshire, the annual citywide youth Spelling Bee, high school state hockey and basketball championships, and the start of the Red Sox season.

