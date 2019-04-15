2019 Boston Marathon
An estimated 30,000 runners compete in the 123rd Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon mens winner Lawrence Cherono breaks the tape seconds before Lelisa Desisa on Boylston Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Tierney Spencer, left, and Makenzie Mitchell cheer on racers on Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A crowded pack of runners at the start of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Rodrigo Alves, of Brazil reacts after crossing the Finish Line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Elite women runners bunched together during the race. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Runners carry a fellow runner down Boylston Street towards the Finish Line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Eventual Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia was alone for most of the race. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Women’s winner Worknesh Degefa crosses the finish line of the 123rd Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Women’s winner Worknesh Degefa kisses the ground after crossing the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Hand-cyclist Franz Walkup climbs Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton, MA. . (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Johao Certuche Villada, of Columbia, reacts as he crosses the Finish Line of the 123rd Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Ken Bereski from Boston wipes paint from his eyes after crossing the finish line. He painted his body in the colors of his alma mater Boston College, and ran for the Martin Richard Foundation. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A runner crawls down Boylston Street towards the Finish Line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A runner gets her medal after crossing the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Marathoners get high fives from Wellesely College students. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Sarah Sellers runs under Mass Ave near the end of the 123rd annual Boston Marathon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Men’s wheelchair winner Daniel Romanchuk from the US breaks the tape winning the Boston Marathon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Men’s wheelchair winner Daniel Romanchuk from the US celebrates after winning the Boston Marathon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A crowd gathers along Boylston St. to watch the Boston Marathon on Monday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Women’s wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Woman’s wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates at the awards ceremony. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Exhausted runners pause underneath the photo bridge after crossing the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
The skies cleared as Wellesley College students are reflected in the evapoating puddles. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Happy runners get high fives from Wellesley College students. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Masazumi Soejima climbs Heartbreak Hill during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Men wheelchair participants line up for the start of the race in Hopkinton. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Men elite runners start the race in Hopkinton. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Two F-15 fighter jets fly over the starting line before the start of the elite mens race in the 123rd annual Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Race officials are reflected in a puddle at the finish line before the race. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A new, unfinished memorial commemorating the Boston Marathon bombings, stands near the finish line where Krystle Campbell died. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A runner wearing bags over her shoes walks to the starting line in Hopkinton. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Police officers on bikes cross the finish line as they ride into their positions before the start of the race. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Runners take shelter from the rain under the alcove of a building at Athletes Village in Hopkinton before the start of the Boston Marathon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Runners escape from the rain before the 123rd annual Boston Marathon in one of the tents set up in Athlete’s Village in Hopkinton. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
Runners navigate a massive puddle at Athletes Village in Hopkinton before the start of the 123rd annual Boston Marathon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)