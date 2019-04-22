Spring blossoms
In celebration of Earth Day, a look at photographs depicting the beautiful transformation of spring landscapes all over the globe.
1
Callie Zhang, 7, walks among the blossoming cherry trees during a family visit to Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on April 4. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
2
Spring flowers like cherry blossoms, tulips and canola blossoms recently reached full bloom in Asahi, Toyama Prefecture, Japan, allowing visitors to enjoy a landscape of vivid colors spread all over. Local people call this scenery “Spring Quartet” because the Northern Japanese Alps shining white behind add a fourth color. (Japan News-Yomiuri)
3
Petals from a blossoming tree shower a couple along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia on a spring morning, April 12. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
4
Wild bluebells blooming turn Hallerbos, a forest also known as the “Blue Forest”, into a blue carpet of flowers near Halle on April 18. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Visitors walk through azalea blossoms at Nezu Shrine during a day of mild spring weather in Tokyo on April 16. Nezu Shrine is one of the oldest shrines in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)
6
A woman takes a photo of cherry blossoms on Roosevelt Island, April 10 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
7
A field of colorful tulips come into bloom near King’s Lynn, eastern England on April 16. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
8
A man runs between blossoming cherry trees in Cologne, Germany on April 17. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
9
Raindrops collect on the petals of a blooming magnolia tree on April 12 as a rainstorm goes through Zelienople, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)
10
People visit the poppy fields at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif. on April 21 to view the orange poppies and other wildflowers as a super bloom of wildflowers have exploded across California’s once-parched hills this Spring following a particularly wet winter season. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
11
A cyclist pedals past a blossoming tree along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia on a spring morning, April 12. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
12
The full moon gows behind blooming cherry trees in Marktoberdorf, Germany on April 17. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images)
13
A bee that is covered with pollen flies away from dandelions on a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany April 15. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)
14
A woman takes pictures of herself as she poses in front of blooming cherry trees on April 7 in Bonn, western Germany. (Marius Becker/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Tree tops are seen in a garden as the sun sets in Brussels on April 18. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Addison Hartman, 7, runs through the blooming daffodil garden at Central Park in Ashland, Ky. on April 4. (Kevin Goldy/The Daily Indpendent via AP)
17
A woman stands in front of cherry trees in bloom outside the difficult-to-return zone in the Yonomori area at night on April 6 in Tomioka, Fukushima, Japan. The tunnel with approximately 480 cherry trees in the area is partially located in the difficult-to-return zone designated by the government after the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in 2011. The municipal government arranged buses for former residents to the zone, where 6km away from the crippled nuclear plant, first time in 9 years to watch the cherry blossoms. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
18
A robin grabs a snack as heavy snow coats trees and turns the background white on April 12 on the campus of St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
19
The White House is viewed through blooming spring bulbs on April 15, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Workers harvest asparagus on a large asparagus field in Kutzleben, eastern Germany on April 17. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP)
21
A couple walked hand in hand under a Magnolia tree on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
A young woman takes a break on a oversized pillow, which is part of the artwork “Himmel auf Erden” (heaven on earth) by German artist Susanne Egle at the Federal Horticultural Show (Bundesgartenschau) in Heilbronn, southern Germany, on April 16. The garden show will be opened for public from April 17 until October 6, 2019. (Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images)
23
A bee lands on a large-leaved lupine (lupinus polyphillus) in the bees’ garden at the Federal Horticultural Show (Bundesgartenschau) in Heilbronn, southern Germany, on April 16, (Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images)
24
A woman stands under cherry blossom trees as the sun rises at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on April 3. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images))
25
Workers check anti-frost candles in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on a cold spring night of April 17. Apple growers protect the blooming apple flowers from the freezing night temperatures by warming up the air with more then one thousand anti-frost candles, spreading smoke with tractors and helicopters on the 120 hectare orchard. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Apple flowers are seen in front of burning anti-frost candles in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on a cold spring night of April 17. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)