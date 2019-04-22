Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

Spring blossoms

In celebration of Earth Day, a look at photographs depicting the beautiful transformation of spring landscapes all over the globe.
Comment on this Scroll to top of page
1
Callie Zhang, 7, walks among the blossoming cherry trees during a family visit to Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on April 4. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
2
Spring flowers like cherry blossoms, tulips and canola blossoms recently reached full bloom in Asahi, Toyama Prefecture, Japan, allowing visitors to enjoy a landscape of vivid colors spread all over. Local people call this scenery “Spring Quartet” because the Northern Japanese Alps shining white behind add a fourth color. (Japan News-Yomiuri)
3
Petals from a blossoming tree shower a couple along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia on a spring morning, April 12. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
4
Wild bluebells blooming turn Hallerbos, a forest also known as the “Blue Forest”, into a blue carpet of flowers near Halle on April 18. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Visitors walk through azalea blossoms at Nezu Shrine during a day of mild spring weather in Tokyo on April 16. Nezu Shrine is one of the oldest shrines in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)
6
A woman takes a photo of cherry blossoms on Roosevelt Island, April 10 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
7
A field of colorful tulips come into bloom near King’s Lynn, eastern England on April 16. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
8
A man runs between blossoming cherry trees in Cologne, Germany on April 17. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
9
Raindrops collect on the petals of a blooming magnolia tree on April 12 as a rainstorm goes through Zelienople, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)
10
People visit the poppy fields at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif. on April 21 to view the orange poppies and other wildflowers as a super bloom of wildflowers have exploded across California’s once-parched hills this Spring following a particularly wet winter season. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
11
A cyclist pedals past a blossoming tree along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia on a spring morning, April 12. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
12
The full moon gows behind blooming cherry trees in Marktoberdorf, Germany on April 17. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images)
13
A bee that is covered with pollen flies away from dandelions on a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany April 15. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)
14
A woman takes pictures of herself as she poses in front of blooming cherry trees on April 7 in Bonn, western Germany. (Marius Becker/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Tree tops are seen in a garden as the sun sets in Brussels on April 18. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Addison Hartman, 7, runs through the blooming daffodil garden at Central Park in Ashland, Ky. on April 4. (Kevin Goldy/The Daily Indpendent via AP)
17
A woman stands in front of cherry trees in bloom outside the difficult-to-return zone in the Yonomori area at night on April 6 in Tomioka, Fukushima, Japan. The tunnel with approximately 480 cherry trees in the area is partially located in the difficult-to-return zone designated by the government after the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in 2011. The municipal government arranged buses for former residents to the zone, where 6km away from the crippled nuclear plant, first time in 9 years to watch the cherry blossoms. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
18
A robin grabs a snack as heavy snow coats trees and turns the background white on April 12 on the campus of St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
19
The White House is viewed through blooming spring bulbs on April 15, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Workers harvest asparagus on a large asparagus field in Kutzleben, eastern Germany on April 17. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP)
21
A couple walked hand in hand under a Magnolia tree on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
A young woman takes a break on a oversized pillow, which is part of the artwork “Himmel auf Erden” (heaven on earth) by German artist Susanne Egle at the Federal Horticultural Show (Bundesgartenschau) in Heilbronn, southern Germany, on April 16. The garden show will be opened for public from April 17 until October 6, 2019. (Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images)
23
A bee lands on a large-leaved lupine (lupinus polyphillus) in the bees’ garden at the Federal Horticultural Show (Bundesgartenschau) in Heilbronn, southern Germany, on April 16, (Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images)
24
A woman stands under cherry blossom trees as the sun rises at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on April 3. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images))
25
Workers check anti-frost candles in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on a cold spring night of April 17. Apple growers protect the blooming apple flowers from the freezing night temperatures by warming up the air with more then one thousand anti-frost candles, spreading smoke with tractors and helicopters on the 120 hectare orchard. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Apple flowers are seen in front of burning anti-frost candles in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on a cold spring night of April 17. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)
Loading comments...
In this blog: Big Picture
Spring blossoms
In celebration of Earth Day, a look at photographs depicting the beautiful transformation of spring landscapes all over the globe.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, March 2019
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a fire in the Fens, the beginning of spring, Ice Castles in New Hampshire, the annual citywide youth Spelling Bee, high school state hockey and basketball championships, and the start of the Red Sox season.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, February 2019
Boston, MA - 2/05/2019 - New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman taps his heart and points to the fans to show his love during today's New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Victory Parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 06parade, LOID: 8.5.332310335
GO TO ENTRY
Smartphone society
In a world where the smartphone is now ubiquitous, photographers capture daily life in which the personal device is part of the moment. Whether it is used for communication, navigation, a flashlight, a wallet, or to take photos, it’s an essential part of life for many.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, December 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: celebrating the holidays, honoring a fallen firefighter, the death of President George H.W. Bush, remembering Pearl Harbor, and high school football championships.
GO TO ENTRY
Chaos at the US border in Mexico
A peaceful march devolved into unrest when US agents fired tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States. Over 5,000 Central American migrants have been camping out at a sports complex in Tijuana.
GO TO ENTRY
100th anniversary of the end of WWI
In this Nov. 1918 file photo, American soldiers from New York, who served on the frontline in Cambria, France, rig up a Liberty Bell to celebrate the signing of the Armistice to end World War One.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, September 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: gas explosions in Lawrence, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, primary elections, somber pets, the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair, and the beginning of the Patriots regular season.
GO TO ENTRY
The world, the stage, the way ahead
Deb was still new to this high school in Peabody. She had arrived a year ago, a stranger dropped into the junior class, knowing no one and lacking all their shared history. She had found her way to the vaunted theater program, establishing a foothold in a realm that felt magical. This show was headed to a high-stakes statewide competition. Did she really think she belonged on that stage? She had resolved to find out.
GO TO ENTRY
Pipeline from Africa
Immigrants from Ghana do much of the low-paying, back-breaking work of caring for frail Americans in their homes. Back home, they’re seen as success stories.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships.
GO TO ENTRY
A home, but for how long?
For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp
GO TO ENTRY
All eyes on the World Cup
Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds..
GO TO ENTRY
US border policy controversy
Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April.
GO TO ENTRY
Raising Connor
He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.
GO TO ENTRY
Spring blossoms
To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.