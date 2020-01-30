Safety concerns prompted a quick cancellation of Loeb’s humanitarian mission by World Learning, the Washington-based, decades-old nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to education worldwide, and by the adventure travel company that planned the 25-mile mountain expedition.

But three days before her scheduled departure from Boston on Oct. 20, Beirut erupted in civil unrest, including violent and prolonged street clashes between protesters numbering in the hundreds of thousands and government security forces with tear gas.

Last summer, Virginia Loeb paid about $4,300 to fly to Beirut, where she planned to help oversee a childhood education program for Syrian refugees, followed by several days of hiking in the Lebanese mountains.

Loeb wanted the thousands of dollars she had paid in airfare refunded, in view of the unforeseen turmoil that beset Beirut and other Lebanese cities.

For months, she focused her efforts on the three corporate entities involved in her air travel: Chase Sapphire credit card, Chase Travel Rewards, and Lufthansa. The experience left her both perplexed and frustrated.

“One of the hardest things consumers face in dealing with large companies is that you never get anyone on the phone who has the power to do anything for you,” she said.

Loeb, 66, a retired therapist from Cambridge, had booked her flight through Chase Travel Rewards and paid for it mostly with rewards points she had earned over many years by using her Chase Sapphire credit card for all manner of purchases. The more than 200,000 points she had stockpiled covered $2,600 in airfare; to pay the $1,700 balance she once again used the same credit card.

Recovering expenditures for upended travel plans is one of the most complicated undertakings consumers face.

Travelers sometimes purchase trip-cancellation insurance for an extra layer of protection in the event something happens, like a sudden death in the family, injury, or civil unrest of the kind that broke out in Lebanon. Loeb did not buy such insurance.

Ultimately, Loeb got full reimbursement from Chase Sapphire, but only after I got involved. I doubt she would have gotten it on her own.

Here’s what happened:

Loeb, a World Learning board member, had planned to go to Beirut at her own expense to check in on the education program run by World Learning staff. She was traveling with other board members, including one who was on the same flight (Boston to Frankfurt to Beirut) and who also used a Chase Sapphire credit card.

On Oct. 18, World Learning canceled the trip because its staff had concluded “they could not guarantee our safety” in Beirut, Loeb said. The adventure travel company, MT Sobek, also canceled, and, without Loeb even asking, refunded her $6,500 fee.

Loeb’s fellow board member got an immediate refund. But for Loeb there was a complication: Shehad used two methods of payment, charging $1,700 on her Chase Sapphire card and using more than 200,000 rewards points, worth $2,600, for the balance.

While Chase Sapphire quickly gave her a credit for the $1,700 charge on her card, its companion company, Chase Travel Rewards, refused to restore her reward points. Their fairly tortuous explanation? Lufthansa had continued to fly into Beirut (even as protesters set bonfires on the main highway between the airport to the city.)

Loeb spent hours pleading her case on the phone and in e-mail exchanges with Chase Travel Rewards representatives. But she got nowhere. On Jan. 2, she received this: “After careful evaluation, we are unable to discover any additional information that would alter our original resolution.”

But after I called Chase Sapphire. it took only a few hours for Loeb’s cache of reward points to be restored.

A Chase Sapphire representative declined to explain why it was restoring the points. She wouldn’t say if the company, including its Chase Travel Rewards affiliate, had made a mistake.

I think Chase and other corporations sometimes treat refunds and credits casually, at best, expecting consumers to get worn down and give up, even when they are in the right.

“Yeah, I thought about just moving on,” Loeb said. “But I just had a hard time letting it go.”

When you have a dispute of this nature, you must persist. Take good notes and try to document everything. Go online and research the companies and their policies.

Even then, however, there are no guarantees. Not because you are in the wrong, but because you are just one small consumer, pleading with a big corporation.

Contact me with your consumer issue at sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow me on Twitter @spmurphyboston.