California man admits to having pot-filled suitcase on plane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A California man has admitted to having 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) of marijuana in a suitcase aboard a plane heading to West Virginia.

Twenty-two-year-old Gerardo Delgadillo Jr. entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court in Huntington to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Prosecutors say Delgadillo flew in October to Tri-State Airport in Kenova, and he admitted in court that he intended to sell the marijuana in his suitcase.