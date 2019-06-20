NY lawmakers eye decriminalization after legal pot stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in New York state are considering a proposal to eliminate criminal penalties for public possession and use of marijuana after efforts to legalize pot stalled.

The legislation would replace low-level criminal charges with civil tickets similar to a parking ticket. It would also allow people to get low-level pot convictions expunged from their records.

A vote was expected in the Senate and Assembly on Thursday, when lawmakers hope to adjourn for the year.