Maine Legislature pulls all-nighter and passes recreational marijuana sales rules

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature missed its goal for wrapping up its session Wednesday as lawmakers worked late to pass online sports betting and a regulatory framework needed to allow adults to buy recreational marijuana.

Lawmakers didn’t actually adjourn until around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Several of the session’s biggest bills touch on issues long blocked under the previous Republican administration, including allowing marijuana sales approved by voters, requiring the use of a hands-free device to access a cellphone while driving, and boosting the solar industry.