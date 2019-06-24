Authorities seize 20 tons of cannabis in 4-day raid in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities have seized 20 tons (18 metric tons) of illegal cannabis in a raid that took four days complete following a two-month investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office also says Saturday it destroyed 350,000 cannabis plants from the illegal grow outside Buellton, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

Police say the raid began June 17, and it took officials four days to seize the cannabis. They also executed a search warrant in Santa Maria in San Luis Obispo County.