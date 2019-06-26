Group starts effort to get medical marijuana on Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho — An organization that aims to get a medical marijuana initiative on the Idaho ballot says it’s turned in enough signatures to the Secretary of State to start the process.

Russ Belville with the Idaho Cannabis Coalition made the announcement Tuesday. Belville’s father, 77-year-old John Belville, is the chief petitioner in the effort. The elder Belville says he has severe pain from a condition called peripheral neuropathy, and the opiates prescribed by his doctor are causing his organs to fail. He says medical marijuana would be a safer treatment for his condition.