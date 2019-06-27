Idaho prosecutors ask to delay sentencing in hemp case

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho prosecutors say they want to find an “appropriate” resolution for two men who pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking after they were arrested for hauling industrial hemp through the state.

Boise State Public Radio reports Andrew D’Addario of Colorado and Erich Eisenhart of Oregon were scheduled to be sentenced this week, but in a new filing Ada County prosecutors have said they want to find an “appropriate” resolution for the case.