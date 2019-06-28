Braintree brothers allegedly ran multistate marijuana trafficking operation and spent proceeds in casinos

Two Braintree brothers were arraigned this week on charges that they ran a multistate marijuana trafficking operation and spent their proceeds at casinos in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Wai Eng, 44, and Aibun Eng, 46, both were arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police after authorities reviewed records from MGM Springfield and noticed “activity that was consistent with money laundering,” according to a statement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Prosecutors say the brothers “were running a scheme to launder the proceeds from their multistate marijuana trafficking operation through” MGM Springfield and other casinos.