Braintree brothers allegedly ran multistate marijuana trafficking operation and spent proceeds in casinos
Two Braintree brothers were arraigned this week on charges that they ran a multistate marijuana trafficking operation and spent their proceeds at casinos in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
Wai Eng, 44, and Aibun Eng, 46, both were arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police after authorities reviewed records from MGM Springfield and noticed “activity that was consistent with money laundering,” according to a statement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
Prosecutors say the brothers “were running a scheme to launder the proceeds from their multistate marijuana trafficking operation through” MGM Springfield and other casinos.
Police searched the Braintree homes of both brothers, as well as other locations in Reading, Quincy, and Flushing, N.Y., seizing five cars, more than $300,000 in cash, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging and distribution paraphernalia, more than $27,000 in casino chips, prepaid gift cards, jewelry, and drug ledgers, Healey’s office said.
The brothers were arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on one count each of money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, marijuana trafficking, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.
The men each pleaded not guilty and were held on $20,000 bail. They are scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 12.
