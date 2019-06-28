Florida man gets probation, jail time in Nebraska pot case

YORK, Neb. — A 57-year-old Florida man was given probation and some jail time after he was caught hauling marijuana through Nebraska.

York County District Court records say 57-year-old Robert Rosenwasser, of Miami Beach, Florida, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. He’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors lowered the charges to attempted possession of controlled substances for sale and of attempted possession.