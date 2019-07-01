Connecticut offering new license for hemp entrepreneurs

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection is reminding hemp entrepreneurs they need to be licensed with the agency if they want to manufacture certain hemp products.

Under a new state law, which created a new industrial hemp research project, anyone who plans to manufacture hemp products that are consumed in any way by people — such as food products, lotions, or oils — must obtain a license from the department.

Retailers of hemp products who are not manufacturing do not need licenses.