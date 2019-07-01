Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham charged with pot possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with marijuana in his pocket as officers served a search warrant at a Missouri home late last year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest charges were filed Thursday. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say Green-Beckham was shocked with a stun gun and then arrested during the December raid in Springfield. Another man was the target of the search.