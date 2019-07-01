New Mexico governor seeks ideas for recreational pot law

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is launching a new effort to craft legislation that could legalize recreational marijuana sales next year.

The first-year Democratic governor announced Friday her recruitment of health, legal, and fiscal policy experts to serve in a new discussion group that provides recommendations on state legalization.

Members of the group include Democratic and Republican legislators who sponsored unsuccessful legislation this year to authorize and tax recreational marijuana sales at state run stores. That proposal passed a House vote but stalled in the state Senate.