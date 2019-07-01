Two recreational marijuana shops get OK to open
Two recreational marijuana shops received approval from the state to open as early as this week — one in Chicopee and the other in Lee.
Mass Alternative Care Inc. in Chicopee and Canna Provisions Inc. in Lee both received their “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission Monday, giving them permission to open after three calendar days. The earliest either store can begin adult-use marijuana sales is Friday.
This will be both companies’ first recreational marijuana retail store. Mass Alternative Care has also submitted an application to open a retail store in Amherst, and Canna Provisions has a provisional license to open a retail store in Holyoke.
The president and lead shareholder of Canna Provisions is Eugene McCain, who ran the statewide ballot initiative in 2016 to expand the Massachusetts casino market so he could build a slots parlor near Suffolk Downs.
