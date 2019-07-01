Two recreational marijuana shops get OK to open

(Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press/File)

Two recreational marijuana shops received approval from the state to open as early as this week — one in Chicopee and the other in Lee.

Mass Alternative Care Inc. in Chicopee and Canna Provisions Inc. in Lee both received their “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission Monday, giving them permission to open after three calendar days. The earliest either store can begin adult-use marijuana sales is Friday.