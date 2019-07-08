Canopy CEO ousted as board decides his ‘turn is over’

“The board decided today, and I agreed, my turn is over,” Linton, 52, said in a statement on Wednesday. Linton told CNBC he was fired. The company didn’t give a reason for his ouster, adding that co-CEO Mark Zekulin will take over as Canopy begins a search for a new leader.

Bruce Linton, who founded Canopy Growth Corp. in an abandoned chocolate factory and turned it into the world’s biggest cannabis firm, has been ousted as chief executive officer effective immediately.

“At the end of the day, sometimes entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs because they’re not super employable,” Linton told the TV network. Canopy shares erased earlier declines.

Linton’s unexpected departure comes just five days after Constellation Brands Inc. CEO Bill Newlands said he was “not pleased,” with Canopy’s recent results, and shows that pot companies are facing increased pressure to chart a path to profitability. The Victor, New York-based beverage giant is Canopy’s largest shareholder and has four board seats.

“We fully support the decision made by Canopy Growth’s board of directors to appoint Mark Zekulin as the company’s sole CEO,” a Constellation spokeswoman said in an e-mail. “Mark has played an integral role in the company’s success since its inception, including managing all aspects of the company’s day-to-day operations.”

Constellation agreed to put $4 billion into Canopy, a bold bet on cannabis that set off a flurry of financial activity as US investors poured money into Canadian marijuana companies. Canopy, founded in 2013, has managed to boost revenue, but continues to post losses and declining gross margins. That has started to weigh on the results of Constellation, which controls nearly 40 percent of the company.

Linton’s departure signals that cannabis companies are under more pressure to execute, and that there may have been a clash with the corporate culture at Constellation, said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Kenneth Shea.

“Constellation has really stuck its neck out to justify the big price it paid,” he said.

Canopy Support

Canopy’s acting Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee joined the company in May from the beer giant.

“Although virtually no details were provided with respect to the timing and rationale behind Bruce’s decision to leave at this time, we believe this will cause an influx of speculation in the market and likely weigh significantly on the stock,” Matt Bottomley, analyst at Canaccord Genuity, wrote in a note. “We are surprised by this headline, but are also aware of Constellation Brands’ displeasure in Canopy’s recent FQ4 earnings, which represented a rather large miss on profitability.”

Canopy, based in a former Hershey facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, has seen its market value surge to nearly $14 billion since Canada legalized marijuana last October. Under Linton’s leadership, the stock has gained about 1,900% since it went public in 2014.

Linton will also step down as chairman of Canopy Rivers Inc., the venture capital arm of the pot company.

Linton told CNBC he owns 18 million shares of Canopy, worth about $721 million based on Tuesday’s closing price.