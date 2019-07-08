Man found dead in N.J. after kidnappers demanded marijuana from his family

CAMDEN, N.J. — The grandson of a New Jersey city councilman has been found dead shortly after a photo showing him blindfolded and bound was sent to his family by someone demanding 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana.

Officials say the body of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III was found in a Camden home late Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had been asphyxiated.

The discovery came a few hours after 32-year-old Brandon Beverly was charged with kidnapping counts. Officials upgraded the charges Wednesday to first-degree murder. No attorney information is available.