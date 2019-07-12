Maryland jury convicts man in killing during marijuana sale

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A jury in Maryland has convicted a man accused of killing a fellow resident of the District of Columbia during a marijuana sale.

The office of the state’s attorney in Prince George’s County says 27-year-old Benson Thorne Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Thorne fatally shot 24-year-old Troy Foster in August 2017 when they met for the sale.