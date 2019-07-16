Congressman files marijuana bill after leaving Republican Party

If that sounds familiar, it’s because bipartisan legislation that would accomplish the same goal has already been filed this Congress.

In one of his first legislative acts since leaving the Republican Party earlier this month amid a feud with the president, US Representative Justin Amash filed a bill on Monday that would let states set their own marijuana policies without federal interference.

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Advertisement

But unlike the nearly identical Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act, Amash’s new bill excludes one provision that would require the Government Accountability Office to study the effects of cannabis legalization on road safety and issue a report on its findings within a year of the law’s enactment.

The bill would require the office to study “traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries” in legal cannabis states, actions taken by those states to “address marihuana-impaired driving,” testing standards being used to detect impaired driving, and federal initiatives “aiming to assist States that have legalized marihuana with traffic safety.”

Given Amash’s libertarian leanings, it stands to reason that he opposes spending government dollars to conduct the research and simply supports the broader states’ rights intent of the original legislation.

That would also put him at odds with social justice advocates who feel that the STATES Act itself doesn’t go far enough. Those advocates are pushing for more comprehensive legislation that includes additional provisions addressing social equity and restorative justice for people harmed by drug law enforcement.

Members of the House Judiciary Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security Subcommittee heard that debate play out during a historic hearing on ending federal marijuana prohibition last week.

Advertisement

A newly formed coalition of civil rights and drug reform organizations, including the ACLU, is also insisting on passing wide-ranging legislation to deschedule cannabis entirely that also invests in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by prohibition.

Amash is a long-standing critic of the war on drugs and earlier this year signed on as a cosponsor of a separate bill that would federally deschedule marijuana. US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, filed that legislation, which is also silent on social equity provisions.

Happy to cosponsor @TulsiGabbard’s legislation to get the feds out of marijuana prohibition. https://t.co/uCyYF0Q79w — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 8, 2019

Gabbard also introduced a separate bill that would require the US Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies to study the impacts of legalization. True to form, Amash declined to add his name to that measure as well.

Read the text of Amash’s new cannabis bill:

AMASH_038_xml by Marijuana Moment on Scribd

Read this story on Marijuana Moment.