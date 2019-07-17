Boston’s first recreational marijuana store receives preliminary license, could open within months

So far, the state has struggled to meet its first-in-the-nation mandate to include disenfranchised groups in its cannabis industry. None of the state’s 22 pot shops are owned by members of the state’s social equity programs, which provide participants with licensing advantages and training and mentorship.

The license for Pure Oasis also marked the first granted to a member of the state’s economic empowerment program, which aims to help people from communities disproportionately harmed by pot criminalization.

Boston inched closer Wednesday to having its first recreational marijuana store, possibly within months, as state regulators granted a provisional license to a planned shop in Dorchester.

Erupting in applause after their vote, the Cannabis Control Commission praised Pure Oasis’ progress as a step forward in meeting the commission’s social justice goals.

“It’s an important milestone,” commission chairman Steven Hoffman said. “I’m extraordinarily proud of all of us to have gotten to this point. We are just beginning. We have a lot of work to do here.”

Kobie Evans, a co-owner of Pure Oasis, said he hoped the state and local governments keep pushing to ease the path for businesses like his and they don’t see his progress as proof the system works well.

“It’s bittersweet,” Evans said. “We want to make sure there are other people coming from the inner cities who have the same opportunity that we do. The outlook is real bleak right now.”

Local government approvals are the toughest part of the process, he said, noting that other entrepreneurs like him have perhaps struggled because wealthier companies were able to offer municipalities more money as part of the local contract, called a host-community agreement, that pot businesses need to apply for a license.

Evans, a real estate agent, and his business partner, Kevin Hart, a health care manager, qualified for the program because they live in areas with high rates of marijuana arrests: Roxbury and Randolph, respectively. Throughout their lives, Evans said, they have both faced frequent unwarranted police stops and searches associated with the war on drugs.

“Any African-American male like myself and my partner who grows up in the inner city has come literally face-to-face with a police officer sticking a gun in our face or being stopped and frisked for no reason,” Evans said. “It’s normalized to us and unfortunately people don’t realize it has long-lasting traumatic effects.”

At a community meeting held at the Mildred Avenue Community Center in March, Kobie Evans (left) and Kevin Hart spoke to and took questions from concerned residents regarding their bid to open a cannabis shop. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff/File)

Stores that receive provisional licenses typically open in about four to five months, though Pure Oasis owners told the commission the store could be operational within three months. Pure Oasis will be at 430 Blue Hill Ave. in Grove Hall.

The state’s first pot shops opened in November but only a handful so far are located near Boston. Those are in Brookline, Newton, Lowell, and Salem.

Industry analysts say the slow opening of stores in the populous Greater Boston area, compared with Western and Central Massachusetts, has contributed to the state’s thriving illicit market because many consumers simply don’t have a local store. About 75 percent of the state’s pot sales this year are expected to be underground, according to BDS Analytics, a Colorado-based market research firm.

Recreational marijuana sales have reached $176 million since November, bringing in an estimated $29 million in state taxes.

Pure Oasis at 430 Blue Hill Ave. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NaomiMartin.