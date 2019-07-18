Cannabis commission taps six groups to boost social equity efforts

As it continues to build out the nation’s first statewide cannabis social equity program, the Cannabis Control Commission on Wednesday selected six organizations to provide technical and financial assistance to prospective business owners from communities disproportionately harmed by past drug laws.

From 15 applications it received, the CCC selected six groups to negotiate a formal work agreement: Cannabis Community Care and Research Network, a marijuana advocacy, research, and education group; Greenlight Business Solutions, which helps clients navigate cannabis regulation; Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council, a group that works to educate and advocate for consumers; Point7, a woman-owned cannabis business management consulting firm; Four Trees Management, a cultivation consulting firm; and Marketing Edge Consulting Group, which helps small businesses and entrepreneurs.