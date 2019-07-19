Homeland Security chief won’t say whether immigrant families should be separated over marijuana

During a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, US Representative Jamie Raskin asked Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about department policy on immigrant child separation, which the lawmaker said has “shocked the conscience of our nation.”

The head of the Department of Homeland Security evaded a congressman’s question on Thursday about whether an immigrant’s prior conviction for simple marijuana possession should be grounds for family separation.

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Raskin said that while the agency has maintained that separations only occur under extreme circumstances, he wanted to understand the breadth of the enforcement policy as it concerns criminal history.

“Mr. Secretary, does a parent’s prior charge for marijuana possession justify taking his or her child away?” he asked.

McAleenan didn’t directly answer the question and instead argued that such separations are “rare” and that the process is “carefully governed, by policy and by court order.” Criminal history, medical emergencies, and abuse or neglect are factors that the department would consider grounds for separating families, he said.

When asked if a marijuana charge justifies separating a child from his or her parents, acting DHS chief says "criminal history is a factor." https://t.co/kZlFmBeePl pic.twitter.com/UK8yroL6KV — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2019

“This is in the interest of the child,” he said. “It’s carefully governed. It’s overseen by a supervisor and those decisions are made. Criminal history, yes, is a factor if there’s an extraditable warrant or prosecution for another offense.”

The congressman repeated his question, asking specifically whether a cannabis possession charge “justifies taking children away from their parents.”

“It depends on the totality of the individual case,” McAleenan said.

“If there were nothing else, if there were no other factors,” Raskin interjected.

The secretary declined to answer directly and said he’d “have to look at the kind of case in reference.”

Lawmakers have increasingly focused on overlap between federal marijuana and immigration policies this Congress. For example, US Senator Cory Booker filed a bill last month that would prevent immigrants from being deported solely due to a cannabis offense.

After the US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a memo in April stating that immigrants who work in a state-legal marijuana industry can have their naturalization applications denied because the behavior indicates they don’t have “good moral character,” there have been repeated calls to end that practice.

