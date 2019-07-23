FDA warns Curaleaf to stop marketing CBD with unfounded claims

The FDA said the claims could endanger patients who might choose to delay seeking medical care. The agency requested a correction plan from Curaleaf within 15 days. If Curaleaf doesn’t promptly correct the violations, the FDA said it may bring legal action and seize products.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Curaleaf, based in Wakefield, marketed more than a dozen products containing CBD — cannabidiol, a nonpsychoactive compound in cannabis — using unsupported and unapproved claims such as “CBD was effective in killing human breast cancer cells.”

Federal regulators Tuesday warned Curaleaf, one of the country’s largest cannabis companies, to stop illegally selling CBD products online with unfounded claims that they treat cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, opioid withdrawal, pain, and pet anxiety.

The FDA, which held its first public hearing on CBD in May, said it is “concerned” about the explosion of CBD products being marketed with unverified and unapproved claims.

“Today’s action demonstrates that the agency stands firm in its commitment to continue monitoring the marketplace and protecting the public health by taking action as needed against companies that deceive consumers and put them at risk,” said Dr. Ned Sharpless, acting FDA commissioner. “Consumers should beware of purchasing or using any such [CBD] products.”

Curaleaf said it was reviewing the FDA’s letter and would “work collaboratively” with the FDA in its requested timeframe. The company said its hemp-derived CBD products meet the requirements of the Farm Bill, which last year legalized hemp, a type of cannabis plant that contains CBD and trace amounts of THC, marijuana’s main psychoactive ingredient that causes a “high.”

“Curaleaf is fully committed to complying with FDA requirements for all of the products that it markets,” the company said. “Compliance is a top priority for Curaleaf. We can reaffirm that nothing in the letter raises any issues concerning the safety of any Curaleaf product.”

The FDA also warned Curaleaf about other unsubstantiated claims.

