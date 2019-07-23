Kamala Harris proposes bill to decriminalize marijuana

Kamala Harris introduced legislation to decriminalize marijuana, expunge convictions, and impose a 5 percent sales tax on the substance to help minority communities enter the cannabis business.

Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, has frequently expressed support on the campaign trail for legalizing marijuana. Every other top-tier Democratic contender with the exception of former Vice President Joe Biden has said they support legalization. Biden said Tuesday he would support decriminalizing it at the federal level and expunging all past user convictions.

Harris, a California senator, introduced the bill alongside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York. Two of her presidential rivals, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, also co-sponsored the bill.