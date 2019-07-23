Watch: Senate committee holds hearing on resolving marijuana banking issues

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, chaired by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, announced the hearing last week , which took some advocates by surprise given the Republican senator’s previous statement that he wouldn’t commit to examining the cannabis financial services issue while the federal government still regarded marijuana as a controlled substance.

A key United States Senate committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss legislative fixes that would allow banks to service state-legal marijuana businesses without the risk of being penalized by federal financial regulators.

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Advertisement

A bipartisan bill — the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act — will likely be at the center of the conversation. The House version of the legislation cleared that chamber’s Financial Services Committee in March, and while advocates hoped it would go before the full chamber ahead of the August recess, expectations have shifted toward the fall for floor action.

Witnesses who will testify before the Senate panel include SAFE Banking Act sponsors Senators Cory Gardner and Jeff Merkley; Credit Union National Association representative Rachel Pross; American Bankers Association representative Joanne Sherwood; Smart Approaches To Marijuana Vice President of Government Affairs Garth Van Meter; and LivWell Enlightened Health CEO John Lord.

Advocates argue that providing banking access to cannabis businesses will increase financial transparency and mitigate safety risks, as such companies are largely forced to operate on a cash basis that makes them targets of crime.

Gardner, a Colorado Republican, said in his testimony that “the states are leading on this issue, and the federal government has failed to respond. It has closed its eyes and plugged its ears and pretended the issue will go away. It won’t.”

Advertisement

“Keeping those dollars out of banks means we lose the ability to trace where the dollars go,” he added. “It also makes it harder to ensure all taxes are being paid. It makes it easier for criminals in the illicit market to pose as legitimate. And it leaves hundreds of millions of dollars of cash in the state.”

Watch the Senate’s marijuana banking hearing:

Read the full story on Marijuana Moment.