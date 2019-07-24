42,000 marijuana plants destroyed in illegal farms probe in Calif.

UKIAH, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have destroyed more than 42,000 marijuana plants as part of an investigation into illegal marijuana farms in public and private land that are impacting the environment.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that local, state, and federal officials last week served 28 search warrants to marijuana farms without a permit along the Eel River in northern Mendocino County.

The office says the farms visited are suspected of harming the environment by polluting the water with trash, pesticides, and generator fuel and damming watersheds.