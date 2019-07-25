Watch Live: Second Senate cannabis hearing of the week is underway

The panel is likely to request updates to that end from invited witnesses, which include representatives from the US Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency.

In the months since hemp and its derivatives were federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, lawmakers and industry stakeholders have made repeated calls to expedite the development of regulations providing for the lawful marketing of hemp products.

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry is meeting Thursday to discuss hemp production and related issues.

Additionally, members of Congress have raised concerns about access to financial services for hemp businesses, some of which have been denied credit lines and insurance policies due to a lack of guidance from federal regulators. That issue may also come into play during the hearing.

Witnesses in the first panel include Greg Ibach, USDA under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs; Stephen Vaden USDA General Counsel; Amy Abernethy, FDA principal deputy commissioner of food and drugs; and Alexandra Dunn, assistant administrator of the EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

The second panel will consist of Erica Stark, executive director for the National Hemp Association; Darrell Seki, chairman of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians; and Brian Furnish, a Kentucky farmer.

Thursday’s hearing marks the second congressional cannabis-related meeting of the week after the Senate Banking Committee convened on Tuesday to discuss banking issues in the marijuana industry.

But while few Republican senators attended Tuesday’s meeting, hemp has garnered strong bipartisan support, so this hearing is expected to reflect that shared political interest. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been a particularly vocal proponent of the crop, shepherding his hemp legalization provision to passage as part of the large-scale agriculture legislation that was signed by President Trump in December.

More recently, McConnell led Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on a tour of a Kentucky hemp farm and met with Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, advising him to create a pathway for CBD to be lawfully marketed in food items and dietary supplements. Former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said developing such regulations could take years absent congressional action.

FDA said earlier this month that it is speeding up its rulemaking process for CBD, adding that it plans to issue a status update by early fall. USDA, for its part, announced that it is aiming to release an interim final rule for hemp in August and will have regulations in place ahead of the 2020 planting season.

While advocates have cast doubts on interest within the Republican-controlled Senate to pursue broader marijuana reform, banking and hemp are two areas where lawmakers from both parties have expressed support.

Watch the hearing:

