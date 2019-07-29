When CannTrust CEO lost his job, he also lost $6 million in options

Peter Aceto didn’t just lose his job as head of CannTrust Holdings Inc. He likely lost out on about $8.2 million Canadian ($6.2 million) in stock options, among the highest pay packages in the pot sector.

CannTrust fired Aceto, and chairman Eric Paul was asked to resign Thursday after a Globe and Mail report cited internal emails showing the executives were aware that pot was being grown in unlicensed rooms about seven months before Health Canada unearthed the breach.

Aceto’s stock options will likely be canceled, as typically happens when an executive is fired with cause. Even if they’re not canceled, the options remain well under water following the recent stock plunge related to the licensing scandal.