Woodstock music festival can license its name to marijuana brand

NEW YORK — A judge says the owners of the Woodstock music festival name can license it to create a marijuana brand marking the 50th anniversary of the famed gathering.

US District Judge Paul Gardephe on Monday rejected a claim that the deal would infringe on the name of another company, Woodstock Roots.

Gardephe concluded the nature of the planned Woodstock-branded recreational marijuana and a competitor’s cannabis-related smoking paraphernalia are different.