Sheriff in Oregon says 2 have been arrested in raid on black market pot grow

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Authorities say two men have been arrested in a raid on an illegal marijuana growing operation in southwestern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says detectives from a multi-agency task force found indoor and outdoor pot growing operations when they served a search warrant Tuesday at neighboring properties near Gold Hill.

Detectives characterized it as a black market operation, saying the people involved didn’t have permits to grow or process marijuana. Detectives say they also found a lab for producing butane honey oil.