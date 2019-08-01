Boris Johnson hires legal-marijuana advocate as justice adviser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bringing in a leading advocate of cannabis legalization, Blair Gibbs, as a special adviser on crime and justice policy.

Gibbs will join the administration from the Center for Medicinal Cannabis, a London-based industry group, which announced the move Wednesday on Twitter. Gibbs indicated on social media that he plans to step down from his current post to join the administration.

Gibbs was an adviser on policing to Johnson during the PM’s tenure as London’s mayor, and has also advised Michael Gove, a conservative member of Parliament who has been appointed to serve in Johnson’s cabinet. He joined the Center when it was founded in November, before which he worked for cannabis advocacy group VolteFace.