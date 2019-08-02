California reopens applications for marijuana social equity program

Some California cities are attempting to promote opportunity for people who were most affected by pot enforcement — for example, by setting aside some marijuana licenses for poor residents with pot convictions and pairing them up with other companies for financial help.

The California Bureau of Cannabis Control is expected to award state funds in June 2020 after original plans to award money this year, Marijuana Business Daily in Denver reported Wednesday.

DENVER — California regulators have reopened funding applications for marijuana social equity programs after unspecified delays.

A 2018 state law provides $10 million for local efforts to help such entrepreneurs. But some activists and applicants say programs have been slow-moving and partnerships problematic.

Regulators say California cities and counties must apply by Aug. 30 to receive a portion of the $10 million in Legislature-established funds.

Officials say California regions that have adopted social equity regulations could receive at least $100,000 if approved, unless a smaller amount was requested.

Regulators say state funds may be split among Coachella, Humboldt County, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Rio Dell, Sacramento, and San Francisco.

Officials say social equity programs can repair some of the negative effects of the war on drugs.