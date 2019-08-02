Canada begins accepting pardon applications for pot offenses

Justin Trudeau’s government said it will start accepting applications for the pardon of Canadian citizens convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana, and will waive the usual penalties to expedite the process.

“Providing free, immediate access to pardons will allow those with criminal records for simple possession of cannabis to move forward with their lives, making it easier to get a job, an education, rent an apartment or volunteer in their community,” Justice Minister David Lametti said Thursday in a statement.