Canada begins accepting pardon applications for pot offenses
Justin Trudeau’s government said it will start accepting applications for the pardon of Canadian citizens convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana, and will waive the usual penalties to expedite the process.
“Providing free, immediate access to pardons will allow those with criminal records for simple possession of cannabis to move forward with their lives, making it easier to get a job, an education, rent an apartment or volunteer in their community,” Justice Minister David Lametti said Thursday in a statement.
The announcement follows legislation this year that allows Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession to apply to suspend their criminal record without being subject to the same time delay or fee as other offenses. Individuals previously convicted with simple possession wouldn’t be charged under the drug’s current legal status.
Canada legalized cannabis in the fall of 2018, the first Group of Seven country to do so. Retail sales of marijuana and other cannabis products in the country totaled $86 million Canadian ($65 million) in May, according to the country’s central statistics agency.