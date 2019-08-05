Photos: Weedmaps Museum of Weed opens in Los Angeles

Weedmaps is a tech company that functions like Yelp for marijuana. Customers on the site can search for dispensaries, find products and deals, and leave reviews.

The 30,000-square-foot museum, which will be open for less than two months, has a variety of interactive exhibits that “tell the story of the growers, stoners, and activists who expanded knowledge of the plant and kept the cannabis movement alive despite decades of government prohibition and propaganda,” Weedmaps wrote on its website .

The Weedmaps Museum of Weed in Los Angeles opened to the public Saturday, offering visitors a peek into the history of cannabis for a limited time.

Advertisement

The Museum of Weed is part of Weedmaps’ vision “of making cannabis legal, safe, and accessible for all,” the company wrote.

“In a nutshell, the Weedmaps Museum of Weed is here to tell the whole story of cannabis. As any person knowledgeable about weed can attest, the world’s most notorious plant has gotten a pretty bad rap. A hundred years of propaganda, marked by fearmongering and devastating misinformation, have twisted our perceptions and relationship to cannabis,” the company wrote. “The Weedmaps Museum of Weed aims to undo the cultural damage of stigmatization and celebrate a future where the responsible consumption of legal, adult use cannabis becomes a reality.”

The museum will not sell any cannabis or CBD products on site, and there will not be any marijuana consumption allowed there.

The Museum of Weed will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until Sept. 29. Visitors have to be at least 18 years old and will be required to show a valid ID.

Here are some photos of the museum from its preview last week:

Visitors arrive for the preview at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed in Los Angeles. (Richard Vogel)

A gallery goer walks through a 1960's VW bus gallery into an interactive space. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

Actor Tommy Chong, of Cheech & Chong, walking through one of the displays. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

A visitor passes through one of the interactive displays. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

A guest takes photos in front of a grass wall. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

Visitors stop to take selfies while passing through one of the interactive displays. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

The shadows of guests gathering for food and drinks. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.