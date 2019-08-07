First Nantucket pot shop to open this weekend

The company received its “commence operations” notice Wednesday from the state Cannabis Control Commission, allowing it to open after three calendar days.

The Green Lady Dispensary, a family-owned company that will grow, manufacture, and sell its own pot products, opens its doors Sunday on an appointment-only basis. Appointments will only be required through Labor Day, an agreement made between the company and the town of Nantucket, said cofounder Nicole Campbell.

Nantucket’s first recreational marijuana shop will open this weekend, the state’s first retail outlet selling legal pot off Massachusetts’ mainland.

Campbell, who runs the operation with her husband and daughter, said their store has a very “Nantucket vibe” that just blends into the fabric of the town.

Advertisement

“The island is teeming with excitement,” Campbell said. “There’s so much positive support on the island.”

Though marijuana use and possession has been legal in Nantucket, its island location has made it effectively impossible for the average consumer to legally get pot on the island.

Because of federal law that stills ban pot, traveling through federal waters with marijuana products — even if you legally bought them in Massachusetts and are traveling to a Massachusetts island — is against federal law.

And flying to the island with marijuana isn’t allowed either. The Transportation Security Administration warned travelers in a notice in April that if they find marijuana products, they’ll have to turn them (and you) over to local authorities. (The Massachusetts State Police has said there is little it can do if the traveler has a legal amount of marijuana; in other words, it’s up to the traveler to either get it through the TSA or leave it behind.)

Campbell said being the first pot shop on Nantucket comes with its pressure, as there is no precedence for them to follow. But it’s also given the family the opportunity to build a unique product line from its 2,800 square-foot indoor cultivation facility on the island.

Advertisement

“We have a couple of strains that only exist on Nantucket,” she said. “They are varieties that people have cultivated on the island and don’t exist elsewhere.”

The Green Lady Dispensary will only serve adult-use customers for now, but they hope to get state approval by this fall to start serving medical marijuana patients.

Here’s what you need to know to shop at The Green Lady Dispensary:

Location

The store is located at 11 Amelia Drive on Nantucket.

Hours

The store will open on Sunday at 10 a.m. Its regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Parking

Company leaders say there is sufficient parking on site for all customers.

Payment

The store will take cash and will also use a cashless ATM system to accept debit cards and credit cards with PIN numbers.

Purchasing limits

Green Lady expects to have some temporary product limits beyond the state-mandated ones, but have not yet determined what those will be.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.