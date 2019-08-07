Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital makes first marijuana investment

Josh Kushner’s venture capital firm is investing in the marijuana industry for the first time.

Thrive Capital Management, founded by the brother of presidential adviser and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, is leading a $35 million fundraising round for LeafLink, a New York-based online marketplace for wholesale buyers and sellers of cannabis.

LeafLink, which went live in 2016, processed more than $600 million in cannabis orders last year, according to Ryan Smith, the company’s 28-year-old chief executive officer and co-founder.