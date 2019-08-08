Oklahoma prosecutor dismisses marijuana-trafficking charges

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor has dropped marijuana trafficking charges against two men who were arrested transporting a large shipment of industrial hemp that authorities say also included marijuana.

Osage County court records indicate charges were dismissed Tuesday against 30-year-old Andrew Ross and 31-year-old David Dirksen.

The security guards were arrested in January on a truck that was carrying legal hemp in Pawhuska, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa. Police thought marijuana was inside despite paperwork saying the truck was carrying industrial hemp.