Roslindale man arrested after police allegedly find about 16 pounds of pot in his car

A Roslindale man was arrested Wednesday in Dedham after police pulled him over and say they found about 16 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving.

Ruddy Pimentel, 37, was driving on Mount Vernon Street in Dedham on Wednesday afternoon when police pulled him over for a suspected altered inspection sticker, Deputy Police Chief Michael Buckley said.

Police ended up finding 13 bags of marijuana, which came to about 16 pounds, in the car he drove.