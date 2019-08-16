Maryland court rules pot smell not enough to search person

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court says the smell of marijuana isn’t enough for police to search a person, in a ruling that begins by quoting the title of Bob Dylan’s song: ‘‘The Times They Are A-Changin’.’’

The Court of Appeals ruled 7-0 this week that in Maryland’s post-decriminalization era, the odor of marijuana coupled with possession of what is clearly less than 10 grams doesn’t give officers probable cause to make an arrest and search a person.