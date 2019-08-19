Troopers in helicopter spot marijuana growing operation in West Virginia

CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va. — News outlets say a state police helicopter flying over a West Virginia home uncovered a marijuana growing operation.

Ronald Taylor was arrested Thursday after troopers flew over his home in Camden-On-Gauley. A criminal complaint states that troopers located marijuana plants inside a single-wide trailer with no roof.

The criminal complaint states 56-year-old Taylor admitted to growing marijuana and attempted to hide the plants after hearing the helicopter overhead.